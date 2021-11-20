There will be player prop bet markets available for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) meet the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 35 catches (on 57 targets) have netted him 358 yards (39.8 ypg).

Shenault has been the target of 57 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 17.1% of the target share.

Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

This week Shenault will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.4 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers' defense is eighth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Shenault was targeted eight times and racked up three catches for 15 yards.

Shenault has nine catches on 16 targets for 52 yards during his last three games, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1%

