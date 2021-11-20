Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) meet the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's 35 catches (on 57 targets) have netted him 358 yards (39.8 ypg).
  • Shenault has been the target of 57 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 17.1% of the target share.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Shenault's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • This week Shenault will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The 49ers' defense is eighth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Shenault was targeted eight times and racked up three catches for 15 yards.
  • Shenault has nine catches on 16 targets for 52 yards during his last three games, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

36

10.8%

21

211

1

3

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive