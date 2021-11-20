Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 486 yards (54.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 38 passes for 284 yards (31.6 per game).
- He has received 112 of his team's 192 carries this season (58.3%).
- The Buccaneers have run 66.7% passing plays and 33.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Fournette has averaged 46.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 18.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Fournette has not run for a touchdown against the Giants.
- Fournette will go up against a Giants squad that allows 122.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- The Giants have given up seven rushing touchdowns, eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Fournette racked up 47 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry).
- He chipped in with eight receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Fournette has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 34 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has 13 catches for 71 receiving yards (23.7 per game).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
112
58.3%
486
4
26
57.8%
4.3
Ronald Jones II
44
22.9%
194
1
9
20.0%
4.4
Giovani Bernard
7
3.6%
55
0
0
0.0%
7.9
Tom Brady
15
7.8%
41
1
6
13.3%
2.7
