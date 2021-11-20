In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Leonard Fournette and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 486 yards (54.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 38 passes for 284 yards (31.6 per game).

He has received 112 of his team's 192 carries this season (58.3%).

The Buccaneers have run 66.7% passing plays and 33.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Fournette has averaged 46.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 18.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Fournette has not run for a touchdown against the Giants.

Fournette will go up against a Giants squad that allows 122.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

The Giants have given up seven rushing touchdowns, eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Fournette racked up 47 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry).

He chipped in with eight receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Fournette has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 34 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 13 catches for 71 receiving yards (23.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 112 58.3% 486 4 26 57.8% 4.3 Ronald Jones II 44 22.9% 194 1 9 20.0% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 7 3.6% 55 0 0 0.0% 7.9 Tom Brady 15 7.8% 41 1 6 13.3% 2.7

