The Liberty Flames (7-3) hit the field against the No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) in college football action at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.

The 37.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Flames have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Flames rack up 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19.2).

Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.

The Flames average 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup.

In games that Liberty picks up more than 357.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Flames have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 13 takeaways .

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana is 4-6-0 this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 31.2 points per game, 12.5 more than the Flames allow (18.7).

Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames give up (316.6).

Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses more than 316.6 yards.

This season the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).

Season Stats