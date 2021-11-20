Publish date:
Liberty vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.
- The 37.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.
- Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.3 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Flames have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Flames rack up 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19.2).
- Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.
- The Flames average 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup.
- In games that Liberty picks up more than 357.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Flames have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 13 takeaways .
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana is 4-6-0 this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 31.2 points per game, 12.5 more than the Flames allow (18.7).
- Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames give up (316.6).
- Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses more than 316.6 yards.
- This season the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
446.5
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
316.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.8
13
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13