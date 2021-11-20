Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 46.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.6 points greater than the 45.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.1 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year, the Chargers rack up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers surrender (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per matchup (348.9).
  • When Los Angeles picks up over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 this season.
  • This year, the Steelers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Steelers score 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.
  • The Steelers collect 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers allow per outing (361.1).
  • In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.
  • This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • This year, in five home games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Away from home, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • In three away games this season, Pittsburgh has not gone over the total.
  • Steelers away games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

