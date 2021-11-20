The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 46.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.6 points greater than the 45.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.1 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Chargers rack up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers surrender (20.6).

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per matchup (348.9).

When Los Angeles picks up over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 this season.

This year, the Steelers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Steelers score 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.

The Steelers collect 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers allow per outing (361.1).

In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

This year, in five home games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Away from home, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three away games this season, Pittsburgh has not gone over the total.

Steelers away games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

