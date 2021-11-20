Publish date:
LSU vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- LSU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 49.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.5 points under the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.3 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 29 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- LSU has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers put up 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks surrender (35.4).
- LSU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.4 points.
- The Tigers average 97.3 fewer yards per game (366.1), than the Warhawks give up per matchup (463.4).
- The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for LSU at SISportsbook.
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- In UL Monroe's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Warhawks have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 29 points or more.
- UL Monroe has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Warhawks rack up 22.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Tigers allow (26.6).
- UL Monroe is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.6 points.
- The Warhawks collect 330.5 yards per game, 55.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Tigers allow.
- When UL Monroe churns out over 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|UL Monroe
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
366.1
Avg. Total Yards
330.5
385.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.4
12
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16