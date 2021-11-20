It'll be the LSU Tigers (4-6) versus the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) in college football play at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.5 points under the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.3 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 29 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

LSU has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Tigers put up 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks surrender (35.4).

LSU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.4 points.

The Tigers average 97.3 fewer yards per game (366.1), than the Warhawks give up per matchup (463.4).

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 16 takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

In UL Monroe's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Warhawks have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 29 points or more.

UL Monroe has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Warhawks rack up 22.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Tigers allow (26.6).

UL Monroe is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.6 points.

The Warhawks collect 330.5 yards per game, 55.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Tigers allow.

When UL Monroe churns out over 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats