November 20, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Mark Andrews ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) meet the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has totaled 623 receiving yards (69.2 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 48 balls on 69 targets.
  • Andrews has been the target of 21.6% (69 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.
  • Andrews (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • This week Andrews will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (247.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Andrews put together a 63-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on six catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Andrews has put up 155 yards over his last three outings (51.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 25 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

69

21.6%

48

623

4

9

25.0%

Marquise Brown

82

25.6%

52

719

6

7

19.4%

Sammy Watkins

35

10.9%

19

299

0

2

5.6%

Rashod Bateman

28

8.8%

18

241

0

2

5.6%

