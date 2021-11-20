There will be player prop betting options available for Mark Andrews ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) meet the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has totaled 623 receiving yards (69.2 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 48 balls on 69 targets.

Andrews has been the target of 21.6% (69 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.

Andrews (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

This week Andrews will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (247.4 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Andrews put together a 63-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on six catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.

Andrews has put up 155 yards over his last three outings (51.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 25 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 69 21.6% 48 623 4 9 25.0% Marquise Brown 82 25.6% 52 719 6 7 19.4% Sammy Watkins 35 10.9% 19 299 0 2 5.6% Rashod Bateman 28 8.8% 18 241 0 2 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive