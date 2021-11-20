Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has totaled 623 receiving yards (69.2 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 48 balls on 69 targets.
- Andrews has been the target of 21.6% (69 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.
- Andrews (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- This week Andrews will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (247.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Andrews put together a 63-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on six catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
- Andrews has put up 155 yards over his last three outings (51.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 25 targets.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
69
21.6%
48
623
4
9
25.0%
Marquise Brown
82
25.6%
52
719
6
7
19.4%
Sammy Watkins
35
10.9%
19
299
0
2
5.6%
Rashod Bateman
28
8.8%
18
241
0
2
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive