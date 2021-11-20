There will be player prop bet markets available for Mark Ingram II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) play the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Ingram has run for 411 yards on 121 carries (41.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has 18 receptions for 131 yards (13.1 per game).

The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ingram's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Over his three career matchups against the Eagles, Ingram averaged 58.7 rushing yards per game, 58.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games against the Eagles Ingram has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 20th in the league, conceding 117.3 yards per game.

This year the Eagles are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Ingram rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown.

Ingram also put up 61 yards on four receptions.

Ingram has 117 yards on 29 carries (39.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also grabbed 11 passes for 107 yards (35.7 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 121 - 411 2 19 - 3.4 Alvin Kamara 146 55.1% 530 3 22 46.8% 3.6 Jameis Winston 32 12.1% 166 1 4 8.5% 5.2 Taysom Hill 20 7.5% 104 3 11 23.4% 5.2

Powered By Data Skrive