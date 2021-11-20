Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Mark Ingram II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) play the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Ingram has run for 411 yards on 121 carries (41.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 18 receptions for 131 yards (13.1 per game).
  • The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Over his three career matchups against the Eagles, Ingram averaged 58.7 rushing yards per game, 58.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of three games against the Eagles Ingram has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 20th in the league, conceding 117.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Eagles are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Ingram rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Ingram also put up 61 yards on four receptions.
  • Ingram has 117 yards on 29 carries (39.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also grabbed 11 passes for 107 yards (35.7 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

121

-

411

2

19

-

3.4

Alvin Kamara

146

55.1%

530

3

22

46.8%

3.6

Jameis Winston

32

12.1%

166

1

4

8.5%

5.2

Taysom Hill

20

7.5%

104

3

11

23.4%

5.2

