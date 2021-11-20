Marquez Callaway will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) hit the field in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's 24 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 346 yards (38.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Callaway has been the target of 43 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 247.0 yards per game through the air.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Callaway put together a 37-yard performance against the Titans last week on two catches (18.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.

Callaway's eight grabs have led to 92 yards (30.7 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 43 15.8% 24 346 5 7 15.6% Deonte Harris 35 12.8% 24 407 2 3 6.7% Alvin Kamara 44 16.1% 32 310 4 7 15.6% Adam Trautman 32 11.7% 20 183 0 6 13.3%

