November 20, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

Marquez Callaway will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) hit the field in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's 24 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 346 yards (38.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • Callaway has been the target of 43 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
  • Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 247.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together a 37-yard performance against the Titans last week on two catches (18.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Callaway's eight grabs have led to 92 yards (30.7 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

43

15.8%

24

346

5

7

15.6%

Deonte Harris

35

12.8%

24

407

2

3

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

44

16.1%

32

310

4

7

15.6%

Adam Trautman

32

11.7%

20

183

0

6

13.3%

