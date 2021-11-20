Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway's 24 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 346 yards (38.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Callaway has been the target of 43 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
- Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 247.0 yards per game through the air.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Callaway put together a 37-yard performance against the Titans last week on two catches (18.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.
- Callaway's eight grabs have led to 92 yards (30.7 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
43
15.8%
24
346
5
7
15.6%
Deonte Harris
35
12.8%
24
407
2
3
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
44
16.1%
32
310
4
7
15.6%
Adam Trautman
32
11.7%
20
183
0
6
13.3%
