Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (6-3) and the Chicago Bears (3-6) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has 52 catches (82 targets) and paces the Ravens with 719 receiving yards (79.9 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 82 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 25.6% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears are giving up 247.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Brown was targeted 13 times and totaled 37 yards on six receptions.

Brown's stat line during his last three games shows 20 grabs for 233 yards and one touchdown. He put up 77.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 39 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 82 25.6% 52 719 6 7 19.4% Mark Andrews 69 21.6% 48 623 4 9 25.0% Sammy Watkins 35 10.9% 19 299 0 2 5.6% Rashod Bateman 28 8.8% 18 241 0 2 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive