Marshall vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Charlotte's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.0 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.
- Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.7 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.5 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 59.2 average total in 49ers games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This season, the Thundering Herd have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Thundering Herd rack up 3.5 more points per game (33.8) than the 49ers give up (30.3).
- Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers give up per matchup (455.3).
- In games that Marshall amasses more than 455.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte is 5-4-1 against the spread this year.
- The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The 49ers rack up 26.4 points per game, 7.2 more than the Thundering Herd allow (19.2).
- Charlotte is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.
- The 49ers collect only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd give up (381.0).
- In games that Charlotte totals over 381.0 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Charlotte
33.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
474.0
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
381.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.3
21
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
12