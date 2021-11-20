C-USA foes will do battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) face the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Charlotte's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.0 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.7 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.5 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 59.2 average total in 49ers games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Thundering Herd have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Thundering Herd rack up 3.5 more points per game (33.8) than the 49ers give up (30.3).

Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Thundering Herd collect only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers give up per matchup (455.3).

In games that Marshall amasses more than 455.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte is 5-4-1 against the spread this year.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The 49ers rack up 26.4 points per game, 7.2 more than the Thundering Herd allow (19.2).

Charlotte is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.

The 49ers collect only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd give up (381.0).

In games that Charlotte totals over 381.0 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats