November 20, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jones has 38 catches (on 66 targets) and leads the Jaguars with 434 receiving yards (48.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 29.6% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Jones had 54 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the 49ers, 2.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
  • Jones caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are conceding 225.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Jones was targeted six times and racked up two catches for 35 yards (17.5 yards per reception).
  • Jones has 91 receiving yards on 10 catches (19 targets) during his last three games, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

Jamal Agnew

36

10.8%

21

211

1

3

11.1%

