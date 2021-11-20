In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has 38 catches (on 66 targets) and leads the Jaguars with 434 receiving yards (48.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 29.6% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Jones had 54 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the 49ers, 2.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Jones' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are conceding 225.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Jones was targeted six times and racked up two catches for 35 yards (17.5 yards per reception).

Jones has 91 receiving yards on 10 catches (19 targets) during his last three games, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1% Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1%

