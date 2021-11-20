The Miami Dolphins (3-7) and New York Jets (2-7) will battle in a Week 11 NFL clash of AFC East opponents.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of New York's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

Sunday's total is 8.9 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.1 points per game, 13.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Dolphins have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Dolphins average 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets give up (32.9).

The Dolphins average 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7), than the Jets give up per outing (417.1).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Jets stats and trends

Thus far this season New York has two wins against the spread.

The Jets have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).

New York has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (six times over nine games with a set point total).

This season the Jets put up 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins give up (25.2).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.

The Jets rack up 333.0 yards per game, 50.1 fewer yards than the 383.1 the Dolphins give up.

In games that New York picks up more than 383.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 22 times, seven more than the Dolphins' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

In four games at home this year, New York has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Jets home games this season is 44.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Miami is 1-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Miami has gone over the total twice in five road games this season.

The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 46.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

