November 20, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (3-7) and New York Jets (2-7) will battle in a Week 11 NFL clash of AFC East opponents.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 66.7% of New York's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • Sunday's total is 8.9 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 58.1 points per game, 13.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Miami has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Dolphins have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Dolphins average 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets give up (32.9).
  • The Dolphins average 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7), than the Jets give up per outing (417.1).
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • Thus far this season New York has two wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).
  • New York has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (six times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Jets put up 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins give up (25.2).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.
  • The Jets rack up 333.0 yards per game, 50.1 fewer yards than the 383.1 the Dolphins give up.
  • In games that New York picks up more than 383.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This season the Jets have turned the ball over 22 times, seven more than the Dolphins' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • In four games at home this year, New York has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Jets home games this season is 44.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Miami is 1-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • Miami has gone over the total twice in five road games this season.
  • The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 46.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

