The Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) and Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC) will battle in clash of ACC rivals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 56 points in three of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 56.7 points per game average.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.6, 3.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.

The 56 total in this game is 3.4 points above the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Hurricanes rack up 11.1 more points per game (32.4) than the Hokies give up (21.3).

Miami is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The Hurricanes rack up 444.5 yards per game, 71.9 more yards than the 372.6 the Hokies allow per matchup.

Miami is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 372.6 yards.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Virginia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Hokies rack up 6.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Hurricanes allow (30.5).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.5 points.

The Hokies average 47.4 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (408.1).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 408.1 yards.

This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (9).

Season Stats