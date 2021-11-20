Publish date:
Miami vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- Virginia Tech's games have gone over 56 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 56.7 points per game average.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.6, 3.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.
- The 56 total in this game is 3.4 points above the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Hurricanes rack up 11.1 more points per game (32.4) than the Hokies give up (21.3).
- Miami is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.
- The Hurricanes rack up 444.5 yards per game, 71.9 more yards than the 372.6 the Hokies allow per matchup.
- Miami is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 372.6 yards.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Hokies rack up 6.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Hurricanes allow (30.5).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.5 points.
- The Hokies average 47.4 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (408.1).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 408.1 yards.
- This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
444.5
Avg. Total Yards
360.7
408.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.6
17
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
12