November 20, 2021
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pittman has 55 catches (on 76 targets) and leads the Colts with 729 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.4% of the 339 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
  • Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Pittman had 90 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bills, 90.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bills.
  • The Bills are conceding 201.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Pittman was targeted five times and picked up 71 yards on five receptions.
  • Pittman has grabbed 20 passes (26 targets) for 221 yards (73.7 per game) with three TDs during his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

76

22.4%

55

729

5

10

26.3%

Zach Pascal

52

15.3%

32

328

3

9

23.7%

Jonathan Taylor

35

10.3%

29

303

1

2

5.3%

Mo Alie-Cox

28

8.3%

15

211

4

5

13.2%

