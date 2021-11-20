Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pittman has 55 catches (on 76 targets) and leads the Colts with 729 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.4% of the 339 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.

Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Pittman had 90 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bills, 90.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bills.

The Bills are conceding 201.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Pittman was targeted five times and picked up 71 yards on five receptions.

Pittman has grabbed 20 passes (26 targets) for 221 yards (73.7 per game) with three TDs during his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 76 22.4% 55 729 5 10 26.3% Zach Pascal 52 15.3% 32 328 3 9 23.7% Jonathan Taylor 35 10.3% 29 303 1 2 5.3% Mo Alie-Cox 28 8.3% 15 211 4 5 13.2%

