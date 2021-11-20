The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will battle in clash of Big Ten opponents at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.0 points greater than the 47.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.4, 6.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .

The 58.1 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 8-2-0 this season.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 14.5 points or more so far this season.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Wolverines rack up 34.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the Terrapins allow per contest (31.4).

Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.

The Wolverines rack up 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (412.4).

When Michigan piles up over 412.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-7-0 this season.

The Terrapins have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins rack up 26.9 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wolverines surrender (16.1).

Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.1 points.

The Terrapins collect 431.9 yards per game, 130.4 more yards than the 301.5 the Wolverines allow.

When Maryland churns out over 301.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (14).

Season Stats