Michigan vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.0 points greater than the 47.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.4, 6.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .
- The 58.1 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 8-2-0 this season.
- The Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 14.5 points or more so far this season.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Wolverines rack up 34.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the Terrapins allow per contest (31.4).
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.
- The Wolverines rack up 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (412.4).
- When Michigan piles up over 412.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-7-0 this season.
- The Terrapins have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins rack up 26.9 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wolverines surrender (16.1).
- Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.1 points.
- The Terrapins collect 431.9 yards per game, 130.4 more yards than the 301.5 the Wolverines allow.
- When Maryland churns out over 301.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Maryland
34.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
442.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.9
301.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.4
8
Giveaways
16
14
Takeaways
9