The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) and Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) will face each other in clash of C-USA opponents at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 49.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is 8.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.9 points per game, 5.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 8.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.0 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is 4-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Blue Raiders have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more in three chances.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Blue Raiders score 31.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Monarchs allow per matchup (28.0).

Middle Tennessee is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.0 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 349.4 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 357.9 the Monarchs give up per contest.

Middle Tennessee is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 357.9 yards.

This year, the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times, eight more than the Monarchs' takeaways (10).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

So far this season, the Monarchs have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.

Old Dominion's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year the Monarchs average just 0.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (26.9).

Old Dominion is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Monarchs rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (384.3) than the Blue Raiders give up (365.5).

In games that Old Dominion churns out more than 365.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Monarchs have 19 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (29).

Season Stats