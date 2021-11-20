Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has hauled in 606 yards (on 41 grabs) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is averaging 67.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 17.2% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New York
- Evans is averaging 108 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Giants, 42.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (65.5).
- Evans has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup versus the Giants, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The Giants are allowing 263.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Evans was targeted three times and racked up 62 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Evans' 17 targets have led to 10 grabs for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and five touchdowns over his last three outings.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
66
17.2%
41
606
9
11
15.7%
Chris Godwin
77
20.1%
57
717
4
17
24.3%
Antonio Brown
42
10.9%
29
418
4
3
4.3%
Leonard Fournette
48
12.5%
38
284
0
8
11.4%
