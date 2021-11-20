Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Evans and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) play the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has hauled in 606 yards (on 41 grabs) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is averaging 67.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.2% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
  • Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New York

  • Evans is averaging 108 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Giants, 42.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (65.5).
  • Evans has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup versus the Giants, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The Giants are allowing 263.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Evans was targeted three times and racked up 62 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Evans' 17 targets have led to 10 grabs for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and five touchdowns over his last three outings.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

66

17.2%

41

606

9

11

15.7%

Chris Godwin

77

20.1%

57

717

4

17

24.3%

Antonio Brown

42

10.9%

29

418

4

3

4.3%

Leonard Fournette

48

12.5%

38

284

0

8

11.4%

