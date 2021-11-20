In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Evans and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) play the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has hauled in 606 yards (on 41 grabs) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is averaging 67.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.2% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New York

Evans is averaging 108 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Giants, 42.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (65.5).

Evans has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup versus the Giants, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The Giants are allowing 263.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Evans was targeted three times and racked up 62 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Evans' 17 targets have led to 10 grabs for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and five touchdowns over his last three outings.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 66 17.2% 41 606 9 11 15.7% Chris Godwin 77 20.1% 57 717 4 17 24.3% Antonio Brown 42 10.9% 29 418 4 3 4.3% Leonard Fournette 48 12.5% 38 284 0 8 11.4%

