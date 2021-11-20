Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Gesicki, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 11 when Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) take the field against the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has accumulated 44 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 70 times and averages 52.9 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 17.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • Gesicki (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Gesicki has averaged 22.7 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Jets, 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.
  • The 299.3 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Gesicki did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Ravens.
  • Gesicki has seven receptions (on 19 targets) for 102 yards over his last three games, averaging 34.0 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

70

17.7%

44

529

2

5

12.2%

Jaylen Waddle

84

21.3%

60

557

3

8

19.5%

DeVante Parker

43

10.9%

25

327

1

2

4.9%

Myles Gaskin

48

12.2%

38

202

3

6

14.6%

