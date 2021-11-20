Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Gesicki, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 11 when Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) take the field against the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has accumulated 44 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 70 times and averages 52.9 receiving yards.

So far this season, 17.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

Gesicki (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Gesicki has averaged 22.7 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Jets, 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.

The 299.3 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

Gesicki did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Ravens.

Gesicki has seven receptions (on 19 targets) for 102 yards over his last three games, averaging 34.0 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 70 17.7% 44 529 2 5 12.2% Jaylen Waddle 84 21.3% 60 557 3 8 19.5% DeVante Parker 43 10.9% 25 327 1 2 4.9% Myles Gaskin 48 12.2% 38 202 3 6 14.6%

