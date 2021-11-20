Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Mike Williams will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has hauled in 41 passes (72 targets) for 608 yards (67.6 per game) with six TDs this season.
  • Williams has been the target of 72 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 20.3% of the target share.
  • Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Williams is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Steelers, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Williams has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 244.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Williams was targeted six times, picking up 33 yards on four receptions.
  • Williams' eight grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 110 yards (36.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

72

20.3%

41

608

6

11

22.0%

Keenan Allen

93

26.3%

65

698

2

14

28.0%

Austin Ekeler

51

14.4%

39

340

4

7

14.0%

Jared Cook

45

12.7%

28

318

2

6

12.0%

