Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has hauled in 41 passes (72 targets) for 608 yards (67.6 per game) with six TDs this season.
- Williams has been the target of 72 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 20.3% of the target share.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Williams is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Steelers, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- Williams has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 244.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Williams was targeted six times, picking up 33 yards on four receptions.
- Williams' eight grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 110 yards (36.7 ypg) over his last three games.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
72
20.3%
41
608
6
11
22.0%
Keenan Allen
93
26.3%
65
698
2
14
28.0%
Austin Ekeler
51
14.4%
39
340
4
7
14.0%
Jared Cook
45
12.7%
28
318
2
6
12.0%
