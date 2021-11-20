Mike Williams will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has hauled in 41 passes (72 targets) for 608 yards (67.6 per game) with six TDs this season.

Williams has been the target of 72 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 20.3% of the target share.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Williams is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Steelers, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Williams has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.

The Steelers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 244.3 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Williams was targeted six times, picking up 33 yards on four receptions.

Williams' eight grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 110 yards (36.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 72 20.3% 41 608 6 11 22.0% Keenan Allen 93 26.3% 65 698 2 14 28.0% Austin Ekeler 51 14.4% 39 340 4 7 14.0% Jared Cook 45 12.7% 28 318 2 6 12.0%

