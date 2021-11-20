Big Ten foes will do battle when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 44.1 points per game average.

The 51.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.7 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 49.3, 5.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 8.0 points below the 51.5 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.0).

When Minnesota puts up more than 32.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Golden Gophers collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (365.8), than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (376.7).

In games that Minnesota churns out more than 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread twice this season.

The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more in three chances.

Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers score just 0.6 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (19.2).

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Hoosiers average only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (296.7).

In games that Indiana totals more than 296.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats