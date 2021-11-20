Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 44.1 points per game average.
- The 51.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.7 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 49.3, 5.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 8.0 points below the 51.5 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- In Minnesota's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Gophers have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Gophers rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.0).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 32.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Golden Gophers collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (365.8), than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (376.7).
- In games that Minnesota churns out more than 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more in three chances.
- Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers score just 0.6 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (19.2).
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Hoosiers average only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (296.7).
- In games that Indiana totals more than 296.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Indiana
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
307.1
296.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.7
10
Giveaways
19
12
Takeaways
9