The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4) take on an FCS opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

In Mississippi State's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs put up 5.4 more points per game (29.5) than the Tigers surrender (24.1).

Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 110.2 more yards per game (437.5) than the Tigers give up per matchup (327.3).

Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up more than 327.3 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (0).

Tennessee State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee State is 4-4-0 this season.

Tennessee State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 20.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bulldogs surrender (26.2).

Tennessee State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.2 points.

The Tigers collect just 8.3 fewer yards per game (329.7) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (338.0).

This season the Tigers have zero turnovers, 13 fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).

Season Stats