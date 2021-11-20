Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 344 yards (34.4 per game), with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on 38 catches for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 100 of his team's 214 carries this season (46.7%).
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- In his three career matchups against the Jets, Gaskin averaged 32 rushing yards per game, 16.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games versus the Jets Gaskin has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Allowing 133.9 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Jets have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Ravens, Gaskin racked up 31 yards on 14 carries.
- Gaskin also racked up 14 yards on one reception.
- Gaskin has 101 yards on 46 carries (33.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 56 yards (18.7 per game).
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
100
46.7%
344
1
16
43.2%
3.4
Malcolm Brown
33
15.4%
125
1
7
18.9%
3.8
Salvon Ahmed
41
19.2%
109
0
3
8.1%
2.7
Jacoby Brissett
18
8.4%
68
1
3
8.1%
3.8
