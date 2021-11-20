Before placing any bets on Myles Gaskin's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 11 with the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 344 yards (34.4 per game), with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 100 of his team's 214 carries this season (46.7%).

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

In his three career matchups against the Jets, Gaskin averaged 32 rushing yards per game, 16.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Jets Gaskin has not rushed for a touchdown.

Allowing 133.9 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Jets have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Gaskin racked up 31 yards on 14 carries.

Gaskin also racked up 14 yards on one reception.

Gaskin has 101 yards on 46 carries (33.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also caught 10 passes for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 100 46.7% 344 1 16 43.2% 3.4 Malcolm Brown 33 15.4% 125 1 7 18.9% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 41 19.2% 109 0 3 8.1% 2.7 Jacoby Brissett 18 8.4% 68 1 3 8.1% 3.8

Powered By Data Skrive