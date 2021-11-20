Skip to main content
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Myles Gaskin's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 11 with the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 344 yards (34.4 per game), with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 100 of his team's 214 carries this season (46.7%).
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his three career matchups against the Jets, Gaskin averaged 32 rushing yards per game, 16.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games versus the Jets Gaskin has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Allowing 133.9 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Jets have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Gaskin racked up 31 yards on 14 carries.
  • Gaskin also racked up 14 yards on one reception.
  • Gaskin has 101 yards on 46 carries (33.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

100

46.7%

344

1

16

43.2%

3.4

Malcolm Brown

33

15.4%

125

1

7

18.9%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

41

19.2%

109

0

3

8.1%

2.7

Jacoby Brissett

18

8.4%

68

1

3

8.1%

3.8

