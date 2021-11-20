There will be player prop bets available for Najee Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has run for a team-high 646 yards on 176 attempts (71.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

He has added 44 catches for 317 yards (35.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 226 times this season, and he's handled 176 of those attempts (77.9%).

The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, allowing 155.1 yards per game.

This year the Chargers have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Harris ran for 105 yards on 26 carries (averaging 4.0 yards per carry).

Harris tacked on four catches for 28 yards.

In his last three games, Harris has 258 yards on 74 carries (86.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He has added 10 catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 176 77.9% 646 4 19 76.0% 3.7 Chase Claypool 6 2.7% 51 0 0 0.0% 8.5 Mason Rudolph 4 1.8% 36 0 1 4.0% 9.0 Diontae Johnson 3 1.3% 36 0 0 0.0% 12.0

Powered By Data Skrive