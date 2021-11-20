Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has run for a team-high 646 yards on 176 attempts (71.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has added 44 catches for 317 yards (35.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 226 times this season, and he's handled 176 of those attempts (77.9%).
- The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, allowing 155.1 yards per game.
- This year the Chargers have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Harris ran for 105 yards on 26 carries (averaging 4.0 yards per carry).
- Harris tacked on four catches for 28 yards.
- In his last three games, Harris has 258 yards on 74 carries (86.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He has added 10 catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
176
77.9%
646
4
19
76.0%
3.7
Chase Claypool
6
2.7%
51
0
0
0.0%
8.5
Mason Rudolph
4
1.8%
36
0
1
4.0%
9.0
Diontae Johnson
3
1.3%
36
0
0
0.0%
12.0
