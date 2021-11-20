Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Najee Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has run for a team-high 646 yards on 176 attempts (71.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has added 44 catches for 317 yards (35.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 226 times this season, and he's handled 176 of those attempts (77.9%).
  • The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, allowing 155.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Chargers have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Harris ran for 105 yards on 26 carries (averaging 4.0 yards per carry).
  • Harris tacked on four catches for 28 yards.
  • In his last three games, Harris has 258 yards on 74 carries (86.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 10 catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

176

77.9%

646

4

19

76.0%

3.7

Chase Claypool

6

2.7%

51

0

0

0.0%

8.5

Mason Rudolph

4

1.8%

36

0

1

4.0%

9.0

Diontae Johnson

3

1.3%

36

0

0

0.0%

12.0

