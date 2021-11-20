The No. 25 NC State Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 ACC) have an ACC matchup versus the Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 40% of Syracuse's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.

Saturday's over/under is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points more than the 43.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 54.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Orange games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 11.5 points or more (in three chances).

NC State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wolf Pack put up 7.8 more points per game (32.2) than the Orange give up (24.4).

NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.4 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange allow per outing (323.3).

NC State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team amasses more than 323.3 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Orange have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year the Orange score 7.9 more points per game (26.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (18.9).

Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.9 points.

The Orange rack up 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (329.9).

In games that Syracuse amasses over 329.9 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Orange have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats