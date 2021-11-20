Publish date:
NC State vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 40% of Syracuse's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 6.7 points more than the 43.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 54.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Orange games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 11.5 points or more (in three chances).
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack put up 7.8 more points per game (32.2) than the Orange give up (24.4).
- NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.4 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange allow per outing (323.3).
- NC State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team amasses more than 323.3 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year the Orange score 7.9 more points per game (26.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (18.9).
- Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.9 points.
- The Orange rack up 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (329.9).
- In games that Syracuse amasses over 329.9 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Orange have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Syracuse
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
421.4
Avg. Total Yards
392.0
329.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
10
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
6