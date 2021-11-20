Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Nick Chubb ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) in Week 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 721 yards (72.1 per game), with six touchdowns.

He's also added eight catches for 69 yards (6.9 per game).

His team has run the ball 293 times this season, and he's handled 120 of those attempts (41.0%).

The Browns have thrown the ball in 50.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Chubb will go up against a Lions squad that allows 135.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Lions have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Patriots.

In his last three games, Chubb has rushed for 198 yards (66.0 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 120 41.0% 721 6 26 38.8% 6.0 Kareem Hunt 69 23.5% 361 5 15 22.4% 5.2 D'Ernest Johnson 56 19.1% 294 2 11 16.4% 5.3 Baker Mayfield 21 7.2% 80 1 3 4.5% 3.8

