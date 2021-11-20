Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cleveland vs. Detroit
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 721 yards (72.1 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He's also added eight catches for 69 yards (6.9 per game).
- His team has run the ball 293 times this season, and he's handled 120 of those attempts (41.0%).
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 50.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Chubb will go up against a Lions squad that allows 135.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Lions have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Patriots.
- In his last three games, Chubb has rushed for 198 yards (66.0 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also has three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 per game).
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
120
41.0%
721
6
26
38.8%
6.0
Kareem Hunt
69
23.5%
361
5
15
22.4%
5.2
D'Ernest Johnson
56
19.1%
294
2
11
16.4%
5.3
Baker Mayfield
21
7.2%
80
1
3
4.5%
3.8
