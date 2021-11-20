Publish date:
North Carolina vs. Wofford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Wofford
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Wofford has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.1 points higher than the combined 58.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 67.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.2 more than the 64.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 67.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 64.5 over/under in this game is 10.4 points higher than the 54.1 average total in Terriers games this season.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Tar Heels score just 2.7 more points per game (37.3) than the Terriers give up (34.6).
- When North Carolina scores more than 34.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Tar Heels rack up 27.6 more yards per game (479.3) than the Terriers allow per outing (451.7).
- North Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 451.7 yards.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Terriers have forced (0).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.
Wofford Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wofford is 3-6-0 this year.
- Wofford's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Terriers rack up 21.1 points per game, 12 fewer than the Tar Heels allow (33.1).
- The Terriers collect 324.1 yards per game, 99.1 fewer yards than the 423.2 the Tar Heels allow.
- The Terriers have zero giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 13 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Wofford
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
21.1
33.1
Avg. Points Allowed
34.6
479.3
Avg. Total Yards
324.1
423.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
451.7
13
Giveaways
0
13
Takeaways
0