The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-5) take on an FCS opponent, the Wofford Terriers.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Wofford

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Wofford has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.1 points higher than the combined 58.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 67.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.2 more than the 64.5 over/under in this contest.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 67.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 64.5 over/under in this game is 10.4 points higher than the 54.1 average total in Terriers games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

This year, the Tar Heels score just 2.7 more points per game (37.3) than the Terriers give up (34.6).

When North Carolina scores more than 34.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Tar Heels rack up 27.6 more yards per game (479.3) than the Terriers allow per outing (451.7).

North Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 451.7 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Terriers have forced (0).

Wofford Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wofford is 3-6-0 this year.

Wofford's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Terriers rack up 21.1 points per game, 12 fewer than the Tar Heels allow (33.1).

The Terriers collect 324.1 yards per game, 99.1 fewer yards than the 423.2 the Tar Heels allow.

The Terriers have zero giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats