The North Texas Mean Green (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup with the Florida International Panthers (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for North Texas vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of nine games this season.

In 66.7% of Florida International's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The two teams combine to score 46.9 points per game, 10.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.5 points under the 69 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Mean Green games this season is 61.5, 4.0 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 0.7 more than the set total in this contest.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Mean Green score 24.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer than the Panthers surrender per contest (39.0).

The Mean Green collect 63.9 fewer yards per game (421.8) than the Panthers give up per contest (485.7).

In games that North Texas piles up more than 485.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10 points or more six times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Florida International's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Panthers put up 8.0 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Mean Green surrender (30.0).

When Florida International scores more than 30.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers collect just 15.6 fewer yards per game (377.1) than the Mean Green allow per contest (392.7).

In games that Florida International piles up more than 392.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (14) this season.

