The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) will battle the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 61.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.3 points more than the 50.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.3, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58 .

The 58-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 58.5 points per game average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish covered the spread in their only game when favored by 17.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Fighting Irish put up just 2.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (30.2).

When Notre Dame records more than 30.2 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish average 396.6 yards per game, 52.4 fewer yards than the 449.0 the Yellow Jackets give up per outing.

The Fighting Irish have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Yellow Jackets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Yellow Jackets average 28.8 points per game, 8.3 more than the Fighting Irish allow (20.5).

When Georgia Tech records more than 20.5 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 402.4 yards per game, 40.6 more yards than the 361.8 the Fighting Irish give up.

In games that Georgia Tech amasses over 361.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats