Big Ten rivals will do battle when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 69-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in three of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.9, is 11.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 26.3 points above the 42.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 69 .

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 15.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 6-4-0 this year.

This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 19 points or more.

Ohio State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes average 46.3 points per game, 23.8 more than the Spartans allow per contest (22.5).

When Ohio State scores more than 22.5 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Buckeyes average 106.0 more yards per game (550.0) than the Spartans allow per matchup (444.0).

In games that Ohio State totals over 444.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (16).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 7-2-1 against the spread this season.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Spartans rack up 34.6 points per game, 14.4 more than the Buckeyes allow (20.2).

Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.

The Spartans rack up 449.9 yards per game, 81.0 more yards than the 368.9 the Buckeyes give up.

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up more than 368.9 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats