Big 12 opponents will battle when the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 13 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 14.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.2, 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Sooners have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sooners put up 40 points per game, 19.5 more than the Cyclones give up per matchup (20.5).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Sooners collect 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (306.4).

Oklahoma is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team amasses over 306.4 yards.

The Sooners have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have 12 takeaways .

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

Iowa State has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cyclones average eight more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners give up (24.5).

When Iowa State scores more than 24.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cyclones collect 434.7 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 384.7 the Sooners give up.

In games that Iowa State picks up over 384.7 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cyclones have 10 giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 17 takeaways .

