Oklahoma vs. Iowa State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 13 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 14.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.2, 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This season, the Sooners have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Sooners put up 40 points per game, 19.5 more than the Cyclones give up per matchup (20.5).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
- The Sooners collect 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (306.4).
- Oklahoma is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team amasses over 306.4 yards.
- The Sooners have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have 12 takeaways .
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- Iowa State has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Cyclones average eight more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners give up (24.5).
- When Iowa State scores more than 24.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cyclones collect 434.7 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 384.7 the Sooners give up.
- In games that Iowa State picks up over 384.7 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cyclones have 10 giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Iowa State
40
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
455.3
Avg. Total Yards
434.7
384.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.4
10
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
12