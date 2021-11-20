Big 12 opponents will battle when the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56.5 points only twice this year.

In 60% of Texas Tech's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.8, is 9.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 60.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys average just 1.3 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Red Raiders give up (33.5).

When Oklahoma State records more than 33.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys average only 6.8 more yards per game (413.7), than the Red Raiders give up per contest (406.9).

Oklahoma State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 406.9 yards.

The Cowboys have 12 giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 12 takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread this year.

This year, the Red Raiders have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Texas Tech has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Red Raiders put up 17.2 more points per game (33.6) than the Cowboys surrender (16.4).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team notches more than 16.4 points.

The Red Raiders average 440.5 yards per game, 163.9 more yards than the 276.6 the Cowboys give up.

In games that Texas Tech churns out over 276.6 yards, the team is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).

Season Stats