Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have yet to go over 65.5 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 13.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 71.6, 6.1 points above Saturday's total of 65.5.
- The 65.5 over/under in this game is 11.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Rebels won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rebels rack up just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
- Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.
- The Rebels collect 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores give up per outing (458.6).
- Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 458.6 yards.
- The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 36 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Commodores put up 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels allow (26.2).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.
- The Commodores collect 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels give up.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 17 times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
522.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.7
427.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
7
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
14