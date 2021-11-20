Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC rivals will clash when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Vanderbilt's games have yet to go over 65.5 points this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 13.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Rebels games this season is 71.6, 6.1 points above Saturday's total of 65.5.
  • The 65.5 over/under in this game is 11.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.
  • Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this season.
  • This season, the Rebels won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rebels rack up just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
  • Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.
  • The Rebels collect 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores give up per outing (458.6).
  • Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 458.6 yards.
  • The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 4-5-0 this season.
  • The Commodores have been underdogs by 36 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Commodores put up 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels allow (26.2).
  • Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.
  • The Commodores collect 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels give up.
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over 17 times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats

Ole MissStatsVanderbilt

36.9

Avg. Points Scored

15.1

26.2

Avg. Points Allowed

35.4

522.2

Avg. Total Yards

297.7

427.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.6

7

Giveaways

17

19

Takeaways

14