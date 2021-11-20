Before placing any wagers on Pat Freiermuth's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has 276 yards receiving on 32 catches (42 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers are allowing 219.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Freiermuth was targeted nine times and picked up 31 yards on five receptions.

Freiermuth has hauled in 14 passes (22 targets) for 118 yards (39.3 per game) with three TDs over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 42 12.0% 32 276 4 10 21.3% Diontae Johnson 82 23.4% 52 613 3 7 14.9% Chase Claypool 52 14.9% 29 433 1 7 14.9% Najee Harris 56 16.0% 44 317 2 10 21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive