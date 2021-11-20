Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has 276 yards receiving on 32 catches (42 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 30.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers are allowing 219.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Freiermuth was targeted nine times and picked up 31 yards on five receptions.
- Freiermuth has hauled in 14 passes (22 targets) for 118 yards (39.3 per game) with three TDs over his last three outings.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
42
12.0%
32
276
4
10
21.3%
Diontae Johnson
82
23.4%
52
613
3
7
14.9%
Chase Claypool
52
14.9%
29
433
1
7
14.9%
Najee Harris
56
16.0%
44
317
2
10
21.3%
