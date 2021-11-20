Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Pat Freiermuth's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has 276 yards receiving on 32 catches (42 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 30.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers are allowing 219.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Freiermuth was targeted nine times and picked up 31 yards on five receptions.
  • Freiermuth has hauled in 14 passes (22 targets) for 118 yards (39.3 per game) with three TDs over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

42

12.0%

32

276

4

10

21.3%

Diontae Johnson

82

23.4%

52

613

3

7

14.9%

Chase Claypool

52

14.9%

29

433

1

7

14.9%

Najee Harris

56

16.0%

44

317

2

10

21.3%

