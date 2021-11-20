Patrick Mahomes II will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 2,940 passing yards this season (294.0 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage (271-of-412), throwing 25 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.

He also has 227 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 22.7 yards per game.

The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.

Mahomes has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 58.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Dallas

In one matchup against the Cowboys, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, 313.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Mahomes threw for 406 yards while completing 70.0% of his passes, while throwing five touchdowns.

Mahomes has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 ypg) on 84-of-135 passing with seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 111 25.9% 75 855 8 14 24.1% Travis Kelce 89 20.7% 62 747 5 7 12.1% Mecole Hardman 56 13.1% 40 399 1 9 15.5%

