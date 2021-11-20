Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Author:

Patrick Mahomes II will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 2,940 passing yards this season (294.0 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage (271-of-412), throwing 25 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 227 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 22.7 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.7% of the time while running the ball 36.3% of the time.
  • Mahomes has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 58.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In one matchup against the Cowboys, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, 313.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Mahomes threw for 406 yards while completing 70.0% of his passes, while throwing five touchdowns.
  • Mahomes has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 ypg) on 84-of-135 passing with seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

111

25.9%

75

855

8

14

24.1%

Travis Kelce

89

20.7%

62

747

5

7

12.1%

Mecole Hardman

56

13.1%

40

399

1

9

15.5%

