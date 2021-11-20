Publish date:
Penn State vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Rutgers' games have gone over 46.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.
- The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 52 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- In Penn State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions score 3.3 more points per game (26) than the Scarlet Knights allow (22.7).
- Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.
- The Nittany Lions collect 379.9 yards per game, just seven more than the 372.9 the Scarlet Knights allow per contest.
- When Penn State totals over 372.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Rutgers' games this season have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Scarlet Knights average 5.9 more points per game (23) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).
- Rutgers is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 17.1 points.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (351.7).
- Rutgers is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 351.7 yards.
- The Scarlet Knights have 10 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Rutgers
26
Avg. Points Scored
23
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
379.9
Avg. Total Yards
326.5
351.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.9
11
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
17