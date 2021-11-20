The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Rutgers' games have gone over 46.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.

The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 52 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

This year, the Nittany Lions score 3.3 more points per game (26) than the Scarlet Knights allow (22.7).

Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 379.9 yards per game, just seven more than the 372.9 the Scarlet Knights allow per contest.

When Penn State totals over 372.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Rutgers' games this season have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Scarlet Knights average 5.9 more points per game (23) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).

Rutgers is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 17.1 points.

The Scarlet Knights collect 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (351.7).

Rutgers is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 351.7 yards.

The Scarlet Knights have 10 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats