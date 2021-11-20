Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) versus the New Orleans Saints (5-4) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
  • New Orleans' games have gone over 42.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 42.9 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2020, 6.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Philadelphia's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles put up 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints give up per matchup (19.8).
  • Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
  • The Eagles average only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints allow per matchup (337.8).
  • Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 337.8 yards.
  • The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.
  • In New Orleans' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Saints have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and are 4-0 ATS in those games.
  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Saints put up just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allow (23.1).
  • New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.
  • The Saints rack up 321.1 yards per game, 29.5 fewer yards than the 350.6 the Eagles allow.
  • In games that New Orleans piles up more than 350.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

  • Philadelphia has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.
  • In four home games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.1 points, 8.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • In away games, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) away from home as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • New Orleans has hit the over twice in five road games this year.
  • Saints away games this season average 43.5 total points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

