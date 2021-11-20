It'll be the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) versus the New Orleans Saints (5-4) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

New Orleans' games have gone over 42.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 42.9 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2020, 6.8 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints give up per matchup (19.8).

Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Eagles average only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints allow per matchup (337.8).

Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 337.8 yards.

The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Saints have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Saints put up just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allow (23.1).

New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Saints rack up 321.1 yards per game, 29.5 fewer yards than the 350.6 the Eagles allow.

In games that New Orleans piles up more than 350.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.

In four home games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.1 points, 8.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

In away games, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) away from home as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

New Orleans has hit the over twice in five road games this year.

Saints away games this season average 43.5 total points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

