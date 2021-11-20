Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- In 44.4% of Virginia's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.3 points lower than the two team's combined 78.8 points per game average.
- The 53.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66.5 over/under in this game is 1.1 points above the 65.4 average total in Cavaliers games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 10 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers average 43.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the Cavaliers surrender per matchup (30.5).
- When Pittsburgh puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 69.1 more yards per game (531.0) than the Cavaliers allow per outing (461.9).
- When Pittsburgh piles up over 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Virginia is 5-4-0 this season.
- Virginia has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers rack up 35.3 points per game, 12.6 more than the Panthers allow (22.7).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 518.2 yards per game, 169.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Panthers give up.
- When Virginia picks up over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Virginia
43.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.5
531.0
Avg. Total Yards
518.2
348.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
461.9
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
11