ACC opponents will do battle when the No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 0-0 ACC) battle the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-0 ACC) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

In 44.4% of Virginia's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.5.

Saturday's over/under is 12.3 points lower than the two team's combined 78.8 points per game average.

The 53.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.5 over/under in this game is 1.1 points above the 65.4 average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 10 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Panthers average 43.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the Cavaliers surrender per matchup (30.5).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 69.1 more yards per game (531.0) than the Cavaliers allow per outing (461.9).

When Pittsburgh piles up over 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have 11 takeaways .

Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia is 5-4-0 this season.

Virginia has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers rack up 35.3 points per game, 12.6 more than the Panthers allow (22.7).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Cavaliers collect 518.2 yards per game, 169.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Panthers give up.

When Virginia picks up over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cavaliers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats