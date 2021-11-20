Publish date:
Purdue vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
- In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.5.
- Saturday's total is 5.0 points higher than the combined 42.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 1.9 points fewer than the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.7 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 46.2 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 11 points or more (in two chances).
- Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Boilermakers rack up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per outing the Wildcats surrender.
- When Purdue puts up more than 26.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers average just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (422.2).
- When Purdue amasses over 422.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats have forced 15.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Purdue at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11 points or more (in four chances).
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Wildcats rack up 5.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Boilermakers give up (22.5).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
- The Wildcats average 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (359.2).
- When Northwestern totals over 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.1
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.9
416.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.4
359.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.2
15
Giveaways
19
14
Takeaways
15