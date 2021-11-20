Big Ten opponents will do battle when the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

Saturday's total is 5.0 points higher than the combined 42.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 1.9 points fewer than the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.7 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 11 points or more (in two chances).

Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Boilermakers rack up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per outing the Wildcats surrender.

When Purdue puts up more than 26.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Boilermakers average just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (422.2).

When Purdue amasses over 422.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats have forced 15.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11 points or more (in four chances).

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Wildcats rack up 5.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Boilermakers give up (22.5).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Wildcats average 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (359.2).

When Northwestern totals over 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (14).

Season Stats