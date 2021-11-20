Publish date:
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cobb's 32 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 265 yards (26.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Cobb has been the target of 9.5% (32 total) of his team's 336 passing attempts this season.
- Cobb (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while running the football 43.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his seven matchups against the Vikings, Cobb's 37.7 receiving yards average is 37.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Cobb, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cobb's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- This week Cobb will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (260.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Cobb was targeted four times, totaling 21 yards on three receptions.
- Cobb has racked up 86 yards in his last three games (28.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine balls on 14 targets.
Cobb's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Randall Cobb
32
9.5%
23
265
4
9
15.5%
Davante Adams
98
29.2%
65
864
3
12
20.7%
Aaron Jones
47
14.0%
37
298
4
11
19.0%
Allen Lazard
26
7.7%
17
210
3
5
8.6%
