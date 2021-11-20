Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Randall Cobb and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 11 when Cobb's Green Bay Packers (8-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb's 32 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 265 yards (26.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Cobb has been the target of 9.5% (32 total) of his team's 336 passing attempts this season.

Cobb (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while running the football 43.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his seven matchups against the Vikings, Cobb's 37.7 receiving yards average is 37.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Cobb, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

This week Cobb will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (260.6 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Cobb was targeted four times, totaling 21 yards on three receptions.

Cobb has racked up 86 yards in his last three games (28.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine balls on 14 targets.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Randall Cobb 32 9.5% 23 265 4 9 15.5% Davante Adams 98 29.2% 65 864 3 12 20.7% Aaron Jones 47 14.0% 37 298 4 11 19.0% Allen Lazard 26 7.7% 17 210 3 5 8.6%

