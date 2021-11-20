Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ryan Tannehill, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-2) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 11 with the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Tannehill has recorded 2,358 passing yards (235.8 per game) while going 210-for-316 (66.5% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.

Tannehill has attempted 47 of his 316 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Houston

In five matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 211.8 passing yards per game, 24.7 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw one touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs three times against the Texans.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The 263.8 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Tannehill went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 213 yards with one touchdown pass.

He tacked on five carries for one yard while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill has thrown for 621 yards (207.0 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

He also has 30 rushing yards on nine carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 69 21.6% 41 567 3 7 14.6% Julio Jones 31 9.7% 21 336 0 4 8.3% Jeremy McNichols 33 10.3% 25 215 1 4 8.3%

