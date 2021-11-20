Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Tannehill has recorded 2,358 passing yards (235.8 per game) while going 210-for-316 (66.5% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
- Tannehill has attempted 47 of his 316 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Houston
- In five matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 211.8 passing yards per game, 24.7 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw one touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs three times against the Texans.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The 263.8 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Tannehill went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 213 yards with one touchdown pass.
- He tacked on five carries for one yard while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- Tannehill has thrown for 621 yards (207.0 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He also has 30 rushing yards on nine carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game on the ground.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
69
21.6%
41
567
3
7
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
9.7%
21
336
0
4
8.3%
Jeremy McNichols
33
10.3%
25
215
1
4
8.3%
