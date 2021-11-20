Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
BETTING
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ryan Tannehill, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-2) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 11 with the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Tannehill has recorded 2,358 passing yards (235.8 per game) while going 210-for-316 (66.5% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
  • Tannehill has attempted 47 of his 316 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In five matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 211.8 passing yards per game, 24.7 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw one touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs three times against the Texans.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The 263.8 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Tannehill went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 213 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • He tacked on five carries for one yard while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 621 yards (207.0 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He also has 30 rushing yards on nine carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

69

21.6%

41

567

3

7

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

9.7%

21

336

0

4

8.3%

Jeremy McNichols

33

10.3%

25

215

1

4

8.3%

