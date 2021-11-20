An NFL Week 11 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7).

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.6, is 3.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.9 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.2, 2.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 2.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this year.

This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the 49ers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars allow (25.8).

San Francisco is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.

The 49ers collect 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars give up per matchup.

When San Francisco piles up over 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year the Jaguars rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers surrender (23.6).

The Jaguars average 332.7 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 331.4 the 49ers give up.

When Jacksonville piles up more than 331.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in five home games this year.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, in away games.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.

In four away games this year, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

49ers away games this season average 45.9 total points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.