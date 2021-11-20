Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 11 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7).

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.6, is 3.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.9 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.2, 2.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 2.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the 49ers rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars allow (25.8).
  • San Francisco is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.
  • The 49ers collect 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars give up per matchup.
  • When San Francisco piles up over 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).
  • Jacksonville has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year the Jaguars rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers surrender (23.6).
  • The Jaguars average 332.7 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 331.4 the 49ers give up.
  • When Jacksonville piles up more than 331.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over once in five home games this year.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, in away games.
  • The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four away games this year, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
  • 49ers away games this season average 45.9 total points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

