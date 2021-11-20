There will be player prop betting options available for Stefon Diggs before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 56 catches (on 86 targets) and leads the Bills with 750 receiving yards (83.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 86 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Diggs' 70.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Diggs has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Colts.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

This week Diggs will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Colts have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Diggs grabbed eight passes for 162 yards (20.2 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.

In his last three games, Diggs has caught 19 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 28 times, and averaged 95.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9% Dawson Knox 28 8.0% 22 303 5 7 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive