November 20, 2021
Publish date:

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Stefon Diggs before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Diggs has 56 catches (on 86 targets) and leads the Bills with 750 receiving yards (83.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 86 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Diggs' 70.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Diggs has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Colts.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • This week Diggs will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Colts have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Diggs grabbed eight passes for 162 yards (20.2 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.
  • In his last three games, Diggs has caught 19 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 28 times, and averaged 95.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

Dawson Knox

28

8.0%

22

303

5

7

11.3%

