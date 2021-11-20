Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Diggs has 56 catches (on 86 targets) and leads the Bills with 750 receiving yards (83.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 86 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Colts.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Diggs' 70.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 12.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Diggs has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Colts.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- This week Diggs will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Colts have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Diggs grabbed eight passes for 162 yards (20.2 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.
- In his last three games, Diggs has caught 19 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 28 times, and averaged 95.7 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
Dawson Knox
28
8.0%
22
303
5
7
11.3%
Powered By Data Skrive