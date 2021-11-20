The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) will battle the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in six of nine games this season.

New York's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Monday's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.9 points per game average.

The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers score 7.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Giants allow (24.0).

Tampa Bay is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.

The Buccaneers average 406.4 yards per game, 34.0 more yards than the 372.4 the Giants allow per outing.

Tampa Bay is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 372.4 yards.

The Buccaneers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 14 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Giants have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

New York has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Giants rack up 19.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.

The Giants collect only 0.8 more yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers give up (334.0).

When New York totals more than 334.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.

In three of four home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.9 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

On the road, New York is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall.

This year, in three of four away games New York has hit the over.

Giants away games this season average 47.4 total points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.