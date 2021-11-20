Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) will battle the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.9 points per game average.
  • The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Tampa Bay's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers score 7.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Giants allow (24.0).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 406.4 yards per game, 34.0 more yards than the 372.4 the Giants allow per outing.
  • Tampa Bay is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 372.4 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 14 takeaways.
  • New York is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • New York has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Giants rack up 19.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.
  • The Giants collect only 0.8 more yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers give up (334.0).
  • When New York totals more than 334.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.
  • In three of four home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.9 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • On the road, New York is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall.
  • This year, in three of four away games New York has hit the over.
  • Giants away games this season average 47.4 total points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

