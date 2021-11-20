Before Taylor Heinicke hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has passed for 2,184 yards while completing 65.7% of his throws (201-of-306), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions (242.7 yards per game).

He also has 247 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 27.4 yards per game on the ground.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Heinicke has attempted 31 of his 306 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Carolina

Heinicke threw for 137 passing yards in one matchup against the Panthers, 85.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Panthers.

The 194.3 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Panthers have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Heinicke put together a 256-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 81.2% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Heinicke added three carries for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry in the running game.

Heinicke has passed for 794 yards (264.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 69.4% of his passes (75-for-108) with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 120 rushing yards (40.0 ypg) on 14 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 84 26.9% 49 632 4 7 22.6% J.D. McKissic 46 14.7% 37 367 1 1 3.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 11.2% 23 230 2 11 35.5%

Powered By Data Skrive