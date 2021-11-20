Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has passed for 2,184 yards while completing 65.7% of his throws (201-of-306), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions (242.7 yards per game).
- He also has 247 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 27.4 yards per game on the ground.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
- Heinicke has attempted 31 of his 306 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Heinicke threw for 137 passing yards in one matchup against the Panthers, 85.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Panthers.
- The 194.3 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- The Panthers have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Heinicke put together a 256-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 81.2% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- Heinicke added three carries for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry in the running game.
- Heinicke has passed for 794 yards (264.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 69.4% of his passes (75-for-108) with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 120 rushing yards (40.0 ypg) on 14 carries.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
84
26.9%
49
632
4
7
22.6%
J.D. McKissic
46
14.7%
37
367
1
1
3.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
35
11.2%
23
230
2
11
35.5%
