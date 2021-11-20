The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) face a Big 12 matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks (2-8, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for TCU vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

TCU's games this season have gone over 64.5 points five of nine times.

Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 15.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 78.4 points per game, 13.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 58.8, 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

TCU's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Horned Frogs average 14.2 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Jayhawks allow (44.1).

TCU is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 44.1 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 432.1 yards per game, 59.3 fewer yards than the 491.4 the Jayhawks give up per outing.

When TCU piles up more than 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

So far this year Kansas has two wins against the spread.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 21 points or more (in six chances).

Kansas' games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Jayhawks average 19.3 points per game, 15.0 fewer than the Horned Frogs allow (34.3).

The Jayhawks average 144.5 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (462.2).

This season the Jayhawks have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (13).

Season Stats