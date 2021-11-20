Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (8-2) will look to prolong their six-game winning run versus the Houston Texans (1-8) in Week 11.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 44.4% of Houston's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.4 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 50.6, 6.1 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
  • Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
  • This year, the Titans rack up just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans give up (28.7).
  • Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.7 points.
  • The Titans collect 38.4 fewer yards per game (347.5), than the Texans allow per contest (385.9).
  • When Tennessee churns out more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (14).
  • In Houston's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Texans have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Texans average 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans give up (23.2).
  • The Texans rack up 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up per contest (366.5).
  • This season the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, at home.
  • Tennessee has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.
  • This season, Titans home games average 51.0 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, away from home.
  • This year, in five road games, Houston has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.4 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

