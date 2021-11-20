The Tennessee Titans (8-2) will look to prolong their six-game winning run versus the Houston Texans (1-8) in Week 11.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Houston's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.4 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 50.6, 6.1 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

This year, the Titans rack up just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans give up (28.7).

Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.7 points.

The Titans collect 38.4 fewer yards per game (347.5), than the Texans allow per contest (385.9).

When Tennessee churns out more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (14).

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Texans have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This season the Texans average 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans give up (23.2).

The Texans rack up 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up per contest (366.5).

This season the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, at home.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.

This season, Titans home games average 51.0 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, away from home.

This year, in five road games, Houston has hit the over once.

The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.4 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

