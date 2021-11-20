The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) in college football action at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in five of 10 games this season.

South Alabama's games have gone over 62 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.5 points greater than the 52.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Volunteers games this season is 61.9, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62 .

The 62 total in this game is 10.2 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Tennessee's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28 points or more (in two chances).

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).

The Volunteers rack up 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars give up (23.0).

Tennessee is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Volunteers rack up 450.5 yards per game, 129.6 more yards than the 320.9 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

In games that Tennessee piles up more than 320.9 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (22).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-6-0 this year.

South Alabama's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year the Jaguars rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Volunteers allow (29.5).

South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.

The Jaguars collect 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (424.9).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats