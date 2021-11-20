Publish date:
Tennessee vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in five of 10 games this season.
- South Alabama's games have gone over 62 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 62.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 9.5 points greater than the 52.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Volunteers games this season is 61.9, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62 .
- The 62 total in this game is 10.2 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Jaguars games this season.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- In Tennessee's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28 points or more (in two chances).
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).
- The Volunteers rack up 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars give up (23.0).
- Tennessee is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.
- The Volunteers rack up 450.5 yards per game, 129.6 more yards than the 320.9 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
- In games that Tennessee piles up more than 320.9 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (22).
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-6-0 this year.
- South Alabama's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year the Jaguars rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Volunteers allow (29.5).
- South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.5 points.
- The Jaguars collect 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (424.9).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|South Alabama
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.0
424.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.9
11
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
22