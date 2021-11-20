Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) plus four touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 26.9% (84 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.
- McLaurin (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Against the Panthers, McLaurin has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Panthers, McLaurin has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, McLaurin was targeted eight times, totaling 59 yards on six receptions.
- During his last three games, McLaurin has amassed 204 yards (on 16 grabs) and one touchdown.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
84
26.9%
49
632
4
7
22.6%
J.D. McKissic
46
14.7%
37
367
1
1
3.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
35
11.2%
23
230
2
11
35.5%
Adam Humphries
30
9.6%
21
225
0
1
3.2%
