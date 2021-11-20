In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees McLaurin's Washington Football Team (3-6) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) plus four touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 26.9% (84 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, McLaurin has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Panthers, McLaurin has not had a touchdown catch.

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).

With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, McLaurin was targeted eight times, totaling 59 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, McLaurin has amassed 204 yards (on 16 grabs) and one touchdown.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 84 26.9% 49 632 4 7 22.6% J.D. McKissic 46 14.7% 37 367 1 1 3.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 11.2% 23 230 2 11 35.5% Adam Humphries 30 9.6% 21 225 0 1 3.2%

