November 20, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees McLaurin's Washington Football Team (3-6) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) plus four touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 26.9% (84 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.
  • McLaurin (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, McLaurin has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Panthers, McLaurin has not had a touchdown catch.
  • This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, McLaurin was targeted eight times, totaling 59 yards on six receptions.
  • During his last three games, McLaurin has amassed 204 yards (on 16 grabs) and one touchdown.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

84

26.9%

49

632

4

7

22.6%

J.D. McKissic

46

14.7%

37

367

1

1

3.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

35

11.2%

23

230

2

11

35.5%

Adam Humphries

30

9.6%

21

225

0

1

3.2%

