Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 53 points only twice this year.
- Prairie View A&M's games have gone over 53 points in four of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 57.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 39.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Aggies games have an average total of 51.7 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Aggies rack up four more points per game (27.6) than the Panthers allow (23.6).
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.
- The Aggies collect 153.2 more yards per game (395.5) than the Panthers give up per outing (242.3).
- In games that Texas A&M churns out over 242.3 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 15 more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Prairie View A&M Stats and Trends
- In Prairie View A&M's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Prairie View A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Panthers put up 30.3 points per game, 14.2 more than the Aggies give up (16.1).
- Prairie View A&M is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 16.1 points.
- The Panthers average only 10.2 more yards per game (346.6) than the Aggies allow per matchup (336.4).
- This season the Panthers have zero turnovers, 14 fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Prairie View A&M
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
23.6
395.5
Avg. Total Yards
346.6
336.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
242.3
15
Giveaways
0
14
Takeaways
0