The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) face an FCS opponent, the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 53 points only twice this year.

Prairie View A&M's games have gone over 53 points in four of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 57.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aggies games have an average total of 51.7 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Aggies rack up four more points per game (27.6) than the Panthers allow (23.6).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.

The Aggies collect 153.2 more yards per game (395.5) than the Panthers give up per outing (242.3).

In games that Texas A&M churns out over 242.3 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 15 more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Prairie View A&M Stats and Trends

In Prairie View A&M's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Prairie View A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Panthers put up 30.3 points per game, 14.2 more than the Aggies give up (16.1).

Prairie View A&M is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 16.1 points.

The Panthers average only 10.2 more yards per game (346.6) than the Aggies allow per matchup (336.4).

This season the Panthers have zero turnovers, 14 fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (14).

Season Stats