Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,870 passing yards (318.9 ypg) on 254-of-377 with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 41 rushing yards (4.6 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady accounts for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 377 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. New York
- In two matchups against the Giants, Brady averaged 306.5 passing yards per game, 8.0 yards above his over/under for Monday.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes once over those contests against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The 263.2 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Brady had 220 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Brady has racked up 806 passing yards (268.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (71-of-110) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
77
20.1%
57
717
4
17
24.3%
Mike Evans
66
17.2%
41
606
9
11
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
10.9%
29
418
4
3
4.3%
