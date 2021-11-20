Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tom Brady and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) play the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,870 passing yards (318.9 ypg) on 254-of-377 with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 41 rushing yards (4.6 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Brady accounts for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 377 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. New York

In two matchups against the Giants, Brady averaged 306.5 passing yards per game, 8.0 yards above his over/under for Monday.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes once over those contests against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The 263.2 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Brady had 220 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Brady has racked up 806 passing yards (268.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (71-of-110) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 77 20.1% 57 717 4 17 24.3% Mike Evans 66 17.2% 41 606 9 11 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 10.9% 29 418 4 3 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive