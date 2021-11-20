Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tom Brady and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) play the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,870 passing yards (318.9 ypg) on 254-of-377 with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 41 rushing yards (4.6 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady accounts for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 377 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. New York

  • In two matchups against the Giants, Brady averaged 306.5 passing yards per game, 8.0 yards above his over/under for Monday.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes once over those contests against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The 263.2 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Brady had 220 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Brady has racked up 806 passing yards (268.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (71-of-110) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

77

20.1%

57

717

4

17

24.3%

Mike Evans

66

17.2%

41

606

9

11

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

10.9%

29

418

4

3

4.3%

